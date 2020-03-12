NCAA cancels March Madness

(WTAJ) — NCAA has officially canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

The NCAA sent a statement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

