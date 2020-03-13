NCAA announces athletes in spring sports could receive additional eligibility

The NCAA has provided some good news for college athletes competing in spring sports.

The NCAA released a statement Friday afternoon that said it will look to provide athletes in spring sports with “eligibility relief.” There are no concrete details on what this would look like for Penn State athletes at this time.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

In theory, Penn State seniors who competed in spring sports could receive another year of eligibility.

Here are some examples with how far the spring sports advanced in their respective schedules.

The Penn State baseball team played 15 games and finished 10-5 before the cancellation of the season. The entire regular season was set to span 55 games.

The Penn State softball team played 26 games. The entire softball season also spans 55 games.

Penn State men’s lacrosse was 5-2 on the season and was set to play a total of 13 regular season games. Men’s lacrosse played just more than half of its regular season schedule.

The @GoPSUsports website has been updated with all the cancellations and boy it is depressing. pic.twitter.com/jZPKrlPsVr — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) March 13, 2020

Also, the NCAA banned in-person recruiting for all sports. This cuts down on nationwide travel and person-to-person contact as well.