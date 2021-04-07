Penn State transfer Jones, team’s top scorer, picks Florida

Wisconsin’s Brad Davison (34) is fouled by Penn State’s Myreon Jones (0) as he goes up for a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Penn State’s leading scorer is heading to Florida and could be a huge help right away. Guard Myreon Jones announced his commitment to the Gators on Wednesday.

He joins fellow transfers Brandon McKissic from Kansas City and CJ Felder from Boston College as new additions for coach Mike White in Gainesville. The 6-foot-3 Jones averaged 15.3 points last season and scored in double figures in all but two of the Nittany Lions’ games.

He closed the season with 10 consecutive games in double figures and finished as the Big Ten’s 10th-highest scorer.