UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to a Penn State spokesperson, Penn State guard Myreon Jones will miss his third straight game today with an illness.

Jones last played on February 4th when Penn State took down Michigan State. He scored 20 points in that win, and is averaging just over 14 points on the season.

Tip-off is at noon for Penn State’s match-up against Northwestern at the Bryce Jordan Center.