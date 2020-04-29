Missed deadline forces dismissal of lawsuit against Penn State, James Franklin

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 17: James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after a 52 yard touchdown pass in the first half during the game against the Temple Owls on September 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. – Penn State and head football coach James Franklin are off the hook after a lawsuit against them was dismissed.

Scott Lynch, a former Penn State football team doctor, filed a lawsuit three days after the 180 limitation period. Lynch sued Penn State and Franklin for allegedly being forced to prematurely allow injured players back into the game.

“It might appear this is a harsh result, but … the 180-day limitations period is mandatory and may not be extended by the court by even one day,” Dowling wrote in his 12-page decision. “Moreover, if we were to forgive one day of lateness, would we then have to forgive five days of lateness? Or 10? Where would we draw the line?” Judge Andrew Dowling of Dauphin County said Wednesday.

The question is when did statue of limitations began. According to the Centre Daily Times, the statue began on February 21, 2019 when Lynch had his exit interview. He filed his lawsuit on August 23, 2019 — 183 days after the statue of limitations began.