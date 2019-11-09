Minnesota upsets Penn State in thriller, 31-26

Taken by Josh Moyer, Centre Daily Times.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTAJ) — Minnesota upsets Penn State 31-26.

Fourth Quarter:

Minnesota wins 31-26.

Journey Brown scores on a seven yard touchdown run. Penn State cuts the lead to 31-26 with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota’s Seth Green finds the end-zone on a one yard touchdown run. Minnesota leads 31-19 with 14:11 left in the fourth quarter.

Third Quarter:

At the end of the third quarter, Minnesota leads 24-19.

Sean Clifford finds Nick Bowers for a 10-yard touchdown. Penn State cuts Minnesota’s lead to 24-19 with 4:05 left in the third quarter.

Second Quarter:

Jake Pinegar knocks in a 21 yard field goal to cut the lead to 24-13 at halftime.

Minnesota’s Brock Walker adds a 25 yard field goal to extend Minnesota’s lead to 24-10 with 3:36 left in the second quarter.

Minnesota’s Tyler Johnson catches a 38 yard touchdown. Minnesota leads 21-10 with 7:16 left in the second quarter.

First Quarter:

At the end of the first quarter, Minnesota leads 14-10.

Jake Pinegar makes a 33 yard field goal to cut Minnesota’s lead to 14-10 with 2:12 left in the first quarter.

Minnesota’s Chris Autman-Bell catches a 21 yard touchdown. Minnesota leads 14-7 with 4:29 left in the first quarter.

Journey Brown breaks free for a 45 yard touchdown for Penn State. The game is now tied at 7 with 10:51 left in the first quarter.

Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan finds Rashod Bateman for a 66 yard touchdown. Minnesota leads 7-0 with 12:06 left in the first quarter.

