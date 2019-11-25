Micah Parsons named Butkus Award finalist

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Sophmore Linebacker Micah Parsons has been named a finalist for the Butkus Award given to the nation’s top linebacker.

Parsons is the first Penn State Football player to be a finalist since Dan Connor in 2007. He is also vying to be the first Nittany Lion to earn the award since Paul Posluszny in 2005

Parsons is leading the Nittany Lions in tackles for the second straight season with 85. He also ranks second in the Big Ten Conference with 7.7 tackles per game.