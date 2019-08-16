McSorley throws first NFL touchdown

Former Penn State Trace McSorley will always remember his first touchdown in the league.
McSorley saw significant playing time in the Baltimore Ravens preseason game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday. He tossed his first touchdown in the second quarter.
McSorley finished with 8-13 passing for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
He was not the only Penn State rookie in action. Running back Miles Sanders had five carries for 31 yards in the Philadelphia Eagles 31-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Former Penn State receiver DeAndre Thompkins had one target, but no catches in the Eagles preseason game.