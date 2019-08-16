McSorley throws first NFL touchdown

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 3: Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Beaver Stadium on September 3, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Former Penn State Trace McSorley will always remember his first touchdown in the league.

McSorley saw significant playing time in the Baltimore Ravens preseason game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday. He tossed his first touchdown in the second quarter.

McSorley finished with 8-13 passing for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

He was not the only Penn State rookie in action. Running back Miles Sanders had five carries for 31 yards in the Philadelphia Eagles 31-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Penn State receiver DeAndre Thompkins had one target, but no catches in the Eagles preseason game.