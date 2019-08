STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 3: Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Beaver Stadium on September 3, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is showing support for James Franklin in wake of the lawsuit filed against Penn State.

McSorley took to twitter to show support for his former coach.

Saquon Barkley and several other former players have supported Coach Franklin ever since the lawsuit was filed.