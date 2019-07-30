Mavericks officially sign Josh Reaves to two-way contract

Former Penn State guard Josh Reaves played well enough in the Summer League to stick around the Dallas Mavericks organization.

The Mavericks announced Reaves had officially signed his two-way contract with the team Monday. Reaves went undrafted in the NBA Draft before playing with Dallas in the Summer League.

According to a media release, he played in five games in the Las Vegas Summer League averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block in 23.5 minutes.

A two-way contract means Reaves can play with the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA and the Texas Legends in the G League. His salary will be dependent upon which league he plays in.