Maryland women’s basketball wins Big Ten title with victory over Penn State

Penn State guard Makenna Marisa (20) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland Saturday, March 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — No. 8 Maryland clinched the Big Ten regular-season championship with an 88-61 victory over Penn State, handing them their third straight loss.

Niya Beverly led the way for the Lions, scoring a team high 15 points, and Makenna Marisa added 10 points as well.

With the loss, the Lady Lions finished the regular season with a 6-13 record in the conference, 9-14 overall.

The Terrapins have won the title in six of their seven years in the conference. Maryland was outright champions in 2015, 2016 and 2019, with shared titles in 2017 and 2020.

Ohio State won the title in 2018. Diamond Miller had 14 points for the Terrapins, who earned their 10th straight win.

Penn State will begin their Big Ten Conference tournament in the second round on Wednesday.