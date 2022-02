COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) – The Lady Lions fell 78-55 at no. 17 Ohio State on Thursday night.

Penn State leading scorer, Makenna Marisa, was held to ten points, 12 below her season average.

The Buckeyes closed the first half on a 16-2 run.

Penn State’s season record now sits at 11-16 overall and 5-12 in the conference.

