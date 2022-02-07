Makenna Marisa added to Staley watch list

Penn State’s Makenna Marisa (20) waits for a pass during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Boston College on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Anytime in women’s basketball that your name is in the same sentence as Dawn Staley, you’re probably doing something right, and Saturday, Penn State’s Makenna Marisa was added to the Dawn Staley Award watch list.

The award is given to the nation’s top guard. Marisa is one of 17 players on the watch list.

Marisa is seventh in women’s college basketball averaging 22.4 points-per-game. That’s second in the Big Ten behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. Marisa has scored 30-points or more in three games, including a triple-double of points, assists, and steals in November.

The Lady Lions are back on the floor Wednesday at Purdue.