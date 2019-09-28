Live Updates: Penn State vs Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WTAJ) — Penn State is taking on Maryland in their first road game of the year. See below for live updates.

HALFTIME. Penn State 38, Maryland 0.

Q2: FIELD GOAL Penn State. 21-yard attempt is good. Penn State 38, Maryland 0.

Q2: TOUCHDOWN Penn State. Sean Clifford dumps it off to Brown for 37 yards. Penn State 35, Maryland 0.

Q2: TOUCHDOWN Penn State. Sean Clifford to Bowers for 15 yards. Penn State 28, Maryland 0.

Q2: TOUCHDOWN Penn State. Slade with a 4-yard rush to cap off a 95-yard drive. Penn State 21, Maryland 0.

End of First Quarter. Penn State 14, Maryland 0.

Q1: INTERCEPTION for Penn State at the goal line. Penn State will take over at their own 5-yard-line.

Q1: TOUCHDOWN Penn State. Sean Clifford to K.J. Hamlet for 58-yards. Penn State 14, Maryland 0.

Q1: TOUCHDOWN Penn State. Sean Clifford 9-yard run. Penn State 7, Maryland 0.

Q1: Maryland receives the opening kickoff. On the first drive, Penn State’s defense comes up with an interception and will takeover inside the Maryland 10 yard line after 2 penalties on Maryland.