LIVE BLOG: Penn State opens season at Indiana

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs the ball against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. Penn State defeated 34-27. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State is set to open the football season at Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 24. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. televised on Fox Sports 1.

Follow along below for live updates from Penn State’s 2020 opener:

First Quarter

Indiana won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Penn State received the opening kickoff.

Penn State would drive down the field on its opening possession. Penn State would be stuffed on a run play on 3rd and goal from the 2 yard line setting up a 4th and goal try.

Sean Clifford would hit Pat Freiermuth on a play-action pop pass for a wide open 2-yard touchdown.

Penn State leads 7-0. Drive: 13 plays, 64 yards, 7:01

Freiermuth’s touchdown set a school record for most TD receptions for a tight end with 16:

❕RECORD BREAK ALERT❕



With that TD, Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) sets the record for most career TD receptions by a Penn State tight end.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/l16U90Z8RC — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 24, 2020

Note: Penn State running back Noah Cain has not entered the game since Penn State’s opening drive. He tripped to the locker room with the trainers The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder:

Noah Cain limps to the locker room with trainers as this drive gets ready to begin. So, when James Franklin said he wanted to see the freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes get game reps today he certainly didn't mean it this way. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 24, 2020

Later in the first quarter, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson is tripped by another Penn State player while trying to field a punt. The ball hits his hands and becomes a live ball. Indiana would recover the live ball.

The officials would take a replay look at the recovery. The officials would rule the Indiana player went out of bounds before coming back in bounds and recovering the fumble. The play would result in a 5-yard penalty for Indiana and another punt. Penn State avoids a turnover.

In the ensuing drive, Sean Clifford would overthrow running back Devyn Ford on a screen pass. The pass would be intercepted by Indiana’s Jaylin Williams. The turnover would give the Hoosiers a short field starting at the Penn State 38 yard line.

Penn State holds on to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter with Indiana driving.

Second Quarter

Indiana’s drive would stall and the Hoosiers would settle for a field goal. Indiana’s Charles Campbell would hit a 34-yard field goal. Penn State still leads 7-3.

Indiana would force a turnover on downs and take over. Running back Stevie Scott III would score Indiana’s first touchdown on a 14-yard run. Indiana takes the 10-7 lead. Drive: 6 plays, 62 yards, 2:02.

On the ensuing kickoff, Penn State would have a miscue. Lamont Wade would fumble the kickoff and only make it to the five yard line. Penn State would start the drive backed up – needing to go 95 yards for a touchdown.

Sean Clifford would be intercepted on a 3rd and 10 by Indiana’s Jamar Johnson. Indiana would get the ball to start the drive with a first and goal from the 5 yard line. It is Clifford’s second interception of the half.

Stevie Scott would punch in Indiana’s second touchdown of the game. Indiana takes the 17-7 lead.

Penn State would show some life before half. The team would drive to the 6 yard line. Backup quarterback Will Levis would come into the game and fumble on an exchange with the running back. Indiana would recover. It is Penn State’s third turnover of the half.

Right as it looked like Indiana would run the clock out, Stevie Scott fumbles the carry, Lamont Wade would recover with 2 seconds left on the game clock before half. This would set up a field goal try for Penn State as time expires.

Penn State gets a gift in the turnover.

BUT Jake Pinegar would nail the 25-yard field goal off the left upright. The field goal is no good! Penn State trails Indiana 17-7 at half.

Third Quarter

Indiana would receive the opening kickoff in the third quarter.