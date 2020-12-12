Live Blog: Penn State hosts Michigan State on senior day

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Penn State will play Michigan State at noon E.T. televised on ABC.

Michigan State’s Payton Thorne at quarterback because former starter Rocky Lombardi was injured last week against Ohio State. Michigan State is wearing a new cartoon spartan helmet logo.

First Quarter

Michigan State’s first drive had plenty of action. Senior Antonio Shelton recorded a sack. Senior Jaquan Brisker would get an interception only to fumble the ball right back to Michigan State on the return.

Penn State would force a punt on the following MSU drive.

Penn State would have a Keyvone Lee touchdown called back on a holding penalty. The penalty would be costly as Penn State would have to settle for a field goal.

Jake Pinegar would boot in a short field goal and Penn State leads 3-0.

The Penn State defense would hold once again. Penn State takes over again with 3:55 left in the first quarter.

It would stay a defensive game. Penn State would go to the second quarter up 3-0 facing a third-and-long.

Second Quarter

The drive would stall and Penn State would be forced to punt. We have a Big Ten football game. Penn State leads 3-0 and Michigan State would take over on their own 40-yard line.

Then Michigan State would have an offensive explosion. Payton Thorne would hit Jalen Nailor on a 45-yard touchdown pass. Penn State now trails Michigan State 7-3.