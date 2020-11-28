Live Blog: Penn State football at Michigan

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) looks for running room as Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Penn State (0-5) trips to Michigan (2-3) for a noon kickoff televised on ABC.

You can find live updates of the game below:

First Quarter

Penn State would receive the opening kickoff. Sean Clifford would get the start after Will Levis started last week’s game at quarterback.

Keyvone Lee got the start at running back. Penn State relied heavily on the run in the first drive with seven carries. Lee capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown. Penn State opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. 7-0 Penn State

The Penn State defense looked strong on its first series. Michigan went for a 4th-and-2 from the Penn State 42. Cade McNamara’s pass would be batted down incomplete by Marquis Wilson. Penn State takes over on downs.

Tragedy strikes on the very next play. Clifford would complete a pass to Parker Washington. Washington would fumble the ball and Michigan’s Gemon Green would scoop the fumble and run 48 yards for a defensive touchdown. Just like that, the game is tied 7-7.

The officials would review the play and would rule Washington was down by contact before the fumble and the defensive touchdown would come off the board. Penn State is saved by the video review and Penn State still leads 7-0.

According to the ABC broadcast, running back Devyn Ford is not in Ann Arbor today after a “tragic death in the family.” That explains the start for Keyvone Lee at running back.

Penn State would drive to the Michigan 31-yard line. Jordan Stout would miss the 49-yard field goal. Michigan would take over on downs.

On the very next play, Michigan running back Hassan Haskins would rumble off a 61-yard run to the Penn State 9-yard line. Haskins would plow ahead for a 2-yard touchdown and we are tied 7-7 with 30 seconds left in the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara had to go to the locker room to after trainers were looking a this shoulder on the sideline. It looks like Joe Milton will come in at quarterback for Michigan.

Later in the quarter, Sean Clifford was hit low on his leg by a Michigan defender. Trainers would have to tend to him on the turf. Will Levis would come in the game on a third-and-11. Penn State would punt it away. We have now seen four different quarterbacks play in this game.

Clifford would return to the game on Penn State’s next possession. He would not miss a beat. He would run for a 28-yard touchdown capping a 8-play, 76-yard drive. Penn State leads 14-7.

Penn State would get its first turnover of the game. On a punt, Michigan’s Mike Sainristil would muff the punt and Penn State’s Drew Hartlaub would recover. Penn State gets the ball back with 1:15 left before halftime. The drive would start on the Michigan 27-yard line.

The turnover would turn into points before the half. Jake Pinegar would boot in a 22-yard field goal. Penn State up 17-7 at halftime.

Third Quarter

Michigan would receive the ball to start the second half. Cade McNamara started at quarterback for the Wolverines. They would drive the ball into field goal range, and connect on a 40 yard field goal attempt to cut Penn State’s lead to 17-10 with 9:10 left in the third.

Penn State would have the ball with about 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Sean Clifford would pick up a first down with a 32-yard run. The drive would finish with a 33-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar. Penn State is ahead 20-10