Live Blog: Penn State at Rutgers

The Penn State football team hopes to pick up its second win of the season against Rutgers Saturday. The game kicks off at Noon televised on Fox Sports 1.

You can follow along live for updates below:

First Quarter

Penn State would move the ball well on its first drive. The Lions would pick up four first downs before Will Levis would convert on a Quarterback run on 4th and 1 on the Rutgers 30-yard line.

On the next play, running back Keyvone Lee would slip on the turf. Lee would lay on the turf and not get up. Lee would then leave the game.

The first drive would eventually stall. Penn State faced a 4th and 13 from the Rutgers 31. Instead of kicking a long field goal, Penn State completed a pass to Jahan Dotson who was stopped short of the first down. Keep in mind, the weather is a factor in New Jersey. It is windy and wet – which could be the reason Penn State did not kick a long field goal.

Rutgers would take over on downs. Penn State’s first drive lasted 17 plays and took 6:33 off the clock.

The Penn State defense would stuff Rutgers on the following possession. Rutgers attempted a 4th-and-1 play on its own 45-yard line. Quarterback Johnny Langon was stuffed on a designed QB run. Penn State takes over on the Penn State 45-yard line.

Running back Keyvone Lee would return to the game putting to bed any significant injury worries.

Penn State would then get on the board first. Sean Clifford would throw a strike to Parker Washington for a 29-yards touchdown. Penn State leads 7-0.

On the ensuing Rutgers drive, defensive back Daequan Hardy would pick up a sack on the cornerback blitz. The Scarlet Knights would punt and Penn State takes over on its 14-yard line with 1:25 left in the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Penn State’s following drive would be a successful one. Penn State would pick up five first downs before Jake Pinegar would come on and hit a 30-yard field goal.

Penn State leads 10-0.