Live Blog: Penn State at Nebraska

FILE- In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Nebraska fans fill General Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., during an NCAA college football game between Nebraska and South Alabama. Faced with the possibility college football games will be played in stadiums with reduced capacities as a safeguard against coronavirus, athletic administrators at schools with high ticket demand are making plans to determine who gets a seat. This is a particularly painful task for athletic director Bill Moos of Nebraska, which has sold out every home football game since 1962. The Cornhuskers are a year-round passion in his state. The season ticket renewal rate for the 2020 season is a robust 93 percent. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file)

Penn State kicks off against Nebraska Saturday at Noon (ET) televised on Fox Sports 1.

You can find live updates on this story as the game unfolds.

First Quarter

Nebraska would receive the opening kickoff. Freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey got the start for the Huskers. He would lead the offense down the field on an 11-play, 75-yard, drive. After it looked like Penn State’s defense had recovered a fumble on the one-yard line, the officials overturned the call after a video review. The runner was down at the one-yard line before fumbling.

Nebraska would pick up posession at the one-yard line. McCaffrey pushed forward for a quarterback sneak to give the Huskers a 7-0 lead.

On Penn State’s first offensive possession, the Nittany Lions would pick up two first downs before a turnover. Sean Clifford would throw an interception to Cam Taylor-Britt. He would return the interception 55 yards down to the 15-yard line.

Nebraska would take over with a short field. Nebraska would throw an incompletion in the end zone to a wide open Cade Warner. The Huskers would settle for a 22-yard field goal. Nebraska leads 10-0 with 6:14 left in the first quarter.