Live Blog: Penn State at Nebraska

Penn State kicks off against Nebraska Saturday at Noon (ET) televised on Fox Sports 1.
You can find live updates on this story as the game unfolds.
First Quarter
Nebraska would receive the opening kickoff. Freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey got the start for the Huskers. He would lead the offense down the field on an 11-play, 75-yard, drive. After it looked like Penn State’s defense had recovered a fumble on the one-yard line, the officials overturned the call after a video review. The runner was down at the one-yard line before fumbling.
Nebraska would pick up posession at the one-yard line. McCaffrey pushed forward for a quarterback sneak to give the Huskers a 7-0 lead.
On Penn State’s first offensive possession, the Nittany Lions would pick up two first downs before a turnover. Sean Clifford would throw an interception to Cam Taylor-Britt. He would return the interception 55 yards down to the 15-yard line.
Nebraska would take over with a short field. Nebraska would throw an incompletion in the end zone to a wide open Cade Warner. The Huskers would settle for a 22-yard field goal. Nebraska leads 10-0 with 6:14 left in the first quarter.