Live Blog: Maryland at Penn State

Penn State kicked off against Maryland at 3:30 ET at Beaver Stadium televised on the Big Ten Network.

Follow along below for updates:

First Quarter

Maryland received the opening kickoff. The Terrapins would turn the first possession into a touchdown. Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rakim Jarrett. Maryland takes a 7-0 lead over Penn State. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:33

Penn State would take over in the ensuing drive. The Nittany Lions would pick up a few first downs.

Penn State would set up the offense on 4th down from the Maryland 7 yard line. Instead of kicking the short field goal, Sean Clifford’s pass would fall incomplete targeting Parker Washington in the back corner of the end zone. Penn State drives down the field and does not get any points out of it – still 7-0 Maryland.

Penn State’s defense would hold on the next Maryland drive and force a punt. The Lions offense takes over with 3:15 left in the first quarter.

The Nittany Lions offense would sputter and punt the ball right back to the Terps with 1:50 left in the first quarter.