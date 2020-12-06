Lewis’ 26 leads No. 22 Syracuse women past Penn State 82-72

Penn State’s Makenna Marisa during an NCAA basketball game against Towson on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Towson, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kiara Lewis had 17 of her 26 points in the second half, backcourt partner Tiana Mangakahia had another solid game in her return from missing a year with cancer and No. 22 Syracuse turned back Penn State 82-72.

Mangakahia, who missed all of last season after undergoing chemotherapy and then a double mastectomy, finished with 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals.

However, she also had nine turnovers. Digna Strautmane also had 14 points for Syracuse.

Tova Sabel led Penn State with 15 points. Johnasia Cash and Kelly Jekot both added 13 points with Cash grabbing 10 rebounds.