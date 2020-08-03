Leading scorer for Penn State women’s basketball transfers to Baylor

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kamaria McDaniel of Penn State women’s basketball has officially transferred to Baylor University.

The senior guard had a breakout season in 2019-2020, making First Team All-Big Ten by conference media and Second Team All-Big Ten by coaches. McDaniel finished last season with an average of 19.8 points per game, ranking her second in the Big Ten.

McDaniel scored double digits in 28 out of 30 games, including a season high of 40 points against Pittsburgh. She is also ranked second in the Big Ten with 207 free throw attempts and 154 made free throws.

On a national level, McDaniel is ranked 19th in Division I with 19.8 points per game. She is ranked 13th nationally with her free throw attempts and 16th nationally with successful free throws.

Penn State had an influx of transfers, including forward Alisia Smith heading to Michigan State and Lauren Ebo heading to Texas.