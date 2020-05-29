Breaking News
Lamont Wade will smash a ball carrier – and he says he is only getting started

If you wanted a glimpse of what safety Lamont Wade could do, just watch Penn State’s 2019 game against Ohio State.

Wade finished the game with three forced fumbles tying a Big Ten record. Ohio State held off the Nittany Lions 28-17, but Wade made his mark.

He is known as a hard hitter. He can play up next to the linebackers as a run-stopper as well as take care of his cover responsibilities as a defensive back.

The senior said he is nowhere near his potential as tackler and a player.

Wade finished No. 4 on the team with 67 total tackles last season. He also finished with four and a half tackles for a loss and two sacks.

