Lamont Wade named to Jim Thorpe award watch list

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Lamont Wade has been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list as of Monday, according to the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association.

The senior safety joins the watch list of 49 of the nation’s best defensive backs, which were selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list up to 50 players.



Wade made 13 starts at safety in the 2019 season, tying a Big Ten record with three forced fumbles at Ohio State in November. He was the third conference player with three forced fumbles in a Big Ten game.



Wade’s career-high 11 tackles came during a win over Purdue in October, which also included four solo tackles and a registered solo sack and pass breakup.

Accolades that Wade has received so far include being selected as All-Big Ten honorable mention and being tabbed a 2019 Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten second team.

The watch list for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award will be narrowed down to 10-15 semifinalists in the beginning of November. At that point, three finalists will be submitted to a national panel of former players and coaches, sports writers and sportscasters that will determine the winner.

The official presentation of the award will take place in Oklahoma City, following ESPN’S presentation at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.