Lady Lions stifles Saint Francis, moves to 2-0

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – It may be two games against mid-majors, but the Lady Lions did something Monday night that hasn’t been done in 40 years.

Penn State defeated Saint Francis 87-54 Monday night to improve to 2-0, it marked the first time in four decades the Lady Lions opened with back-to-back 30+ point wins (Dec. 2 & 5, 1980 vs Howard & Fairleigh Dickinson).

It was also the first time in a decade the Lady Lions posted back-to-back 30+ point wins (Dec. 5 & 8, 2010 vs Army & Maine).

Grad transfer Kelly Jekot led the way once again with her second-straight double-double thanks to a team-best 24 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Johnasia Cash followed with 16 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore Shay Hagans rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10 points.

Penn State as a team shot 56.7% from the field.