Lady Lions star shares hidden talent

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) = When you look at Anna Camden, you wouldn’t think she’s holding back any secrets.

At 6’3 with a jumper that would make Reggie Miller proud, it’s easy to see why the Lady Lion is here at Penn State. But if you take a deeper look, her skills don’t stop on the court.

“Usually when people meet me, they just don’t know till a situation arises where they hear me,” Camden said.

What you don’t see is Camden can carry a tune.

“Or someone who does know is like, ‘Anna sing for us.’ And it’s like, ‘Wait, you can sing?’ ” Camden said.

“Ever since I can remember, I always loved singing, even when I drove my siblings crazy, or definitely drove my siblings crazy.”

Her love of music isn’t only her vocals.

“I fell in love with Taylor Swift, and that’s what inspired me to learn guitar,” Camden said.

“It’s honestly an outlet for me, it’s like therapy to be able to sing and just play music.”

She’s even a composer, are you kidding me?

“Since high school, it was like something I would write my feelings and then put it to a melody and it would be therapeutic for me,” Camden said.

A passion fueled with words.

“I hear a song that tells a story or like perfectly captures how I might be feeling about something and I get inspired and fired up to want to write the same thing or just want to sing it and sing my heart out,” Camden said.

Just as long as no one is listening.

“I get so nervous, like I literally shake, even if it’s just two people in my apartment, I start to shake and my hands get sweaty just because it is more of a private thing for me. I don’t post a lot about it whether it’s because I’m not confident enough or because I’m known for basketball. It’s never been Anna and music, it’s always Anna and basketball,” Camden said.

So Anna keeps it simple. Calm on the court, but a closeted composer.

“There’s no pressure. I never signed up for the ND competition or took serious lessons or anything where I feel like I have to perform or it was a mandatory thing that I did so it was always this optional outlet of feelings that I would get to do if I had a rough day or feeling inspired in some way,” Camden said.

And now the secret is out…