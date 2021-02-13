Lady Lions rally comes up short against Michigan State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow start despite a strong second half Saturday afternoon as Michigan State rode a big first half to a 78-65 win inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Lady Lions hosted their 15th-annual Play4Kay Game Benefiting Pink Zone. Penn State found a number of ways to virtually include breast cancer survivors into the in-game experience, including starting lineup introductions by survivors played on the video board and a special on-court luminary bag lighting at halftime.

Senior Johnasia Cash tallied her eighth double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while sophomore Anna Camden recorded a career-best 16 points. Senior Niya Beverley and sophomore Makenna Marisa both finished with 14 points.