Penn State women’s basketball pulled away in the fourth quarter to take down Michigan State Thursday night for its first Big Ten win of the season.

Kamaria McDaniel led the Lady Lions with 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. She was one assist shy of a triple-double – which would have been the first for a Penn State player in the Big Ten era.

Siyeh Frazier also tied McDaniel with 24 points.

