Lady Lions fall to 11th-ranked Maryland despite Burke’s career day from distance

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Freshman Maddie Burke drilled seven three-pointers and graduate student Kelly Jekot recorded a double-double, but the Penn State women’s basketball team couldn’t slow down the nation’s second-best scoring offense as #14 Maryland claimed a 96-82 victory in Big Ten action Thursday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Burke finished with a career-best 24 points and was 7-for-14 from three-point range. Jekot tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Senior Johnasia Cash rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both teams spent the first quarter shaking off a bit of offensive rust as Maryland and Penn State shot a combined 30.7 percent (12-for-39) from the field in the back-and-forth term. Burke hit two three-pointers in the opening 10 minutes to lead Penn State as the Terps took a 16-15 through the first quarter.

Maryland surged ahead 22-16 two minutes into the second quarter, but Penn State responded with a 14-9 streak over the next 3:12 with the help of seven points from Jekot that pulled PSU within 31-30 halfway through the term. Senior Niya Beverley drilled a triple for her first points in a Penn State uniform with 2:38 left on the clock, but Maryland closed the opening half on a 9-2 streak to take a 48-39 lead into the break.

The Terps stretched their lead to 57-44 four minutes into the second half to force a Penn State timeout at the 5:55 mark. Six points from Burke helped Penn State claw back with an 8-3 run to pull the Lady Lions back within single digits at 60-52 two minutes later. Back-to-back layups from sophomore Anna Camden had Penn State within seven in the final seconds of the third quarter before Maryland’s Ashley Owusu hit a jumper as time expired to put the Terps in front 69-60 heading into the final term.

Penn State got as close as seven in the fourth quarter, but was never able to narrow the gap further as Maryland’s offense continued to roll to the 96-82 victory.

