Lady Lions fall in sixth-straight game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Lady Lions fell 78-72 against the Northwestern Wildcats at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Makenna Marisa scored 25 points, four assists, and three steals. It was her 14th game with 20+ points.

Freshman guard Leilani Kapinus had 15 points, and seven rebounds. She scored double-figures in her 10th-straight game.

The Lady Lions led 39-37 at the half.

Both teams had third quarter runs. The Wildcats opened the second half on a 13-2 run, including a trio of three-pointers.

But, the Lady Lions responded with a 21-3 run of their own, and would lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Penn State only scored five field goals in the fourth quarter.