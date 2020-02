UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Lady Lions fought down to the end, but came up on the short end of a 70-66 loss Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State hosted its eighth annual Play4Kay game, supporting breast cancer awareness. The Lady Lions hosted 507 survivors, celebrating a collective 3,687 years of survival.

Kamaria McDaniel led the Lady Lions in scoring with 23 points, her tenth 20 plus point effort on the season.