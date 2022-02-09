February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Lady Lions drop their seventh-straight

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, IN (WTAJ) — Another 30-point outing from Makenna Maris was not enough, as Penn State lost to Purdue 81-77 Wednesday night, the Lady Lions seventh-straight loss.

Marisa scored 19 of her game high 31 in the fourth quarter as Penn State tried mounting a double-digit comeback. Marisa’s 30-point outing is her fourth of the season, the most for a Penn State women’s basketball players since Teniya Page.

Four Purdue players scored in double-digits, led by Madison Layden’s 20.

The loss drops Penn State to 9-14 on the year. The Lady Lions return to action on Sunday at Rutgers. That is a 2 p.m. tip-off, the game will stream on the Big Ten+ Network.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories


app apple google

Don't Miss