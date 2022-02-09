Lady Lions drop their seventh-straight

LAFAYETTE, IN (WTAJ) — Another 30-point outing from Makenna Maris was not enough, as Penn State lost to Purdue 81-77 Wednesday night, the Lady Lions seventh-straight loss.

Marisa scored 19 of her game high 31 in the fourth quarter as Penn State tried mounting a double-digit comeback. Marisa’s 30-point outing is her fourth of the season, the most for a Penn State women’s basketball players since Teniya Page.

Four Purdue players scored in double-digits, led by Madison Layden’s 20.

The loss drops Penn State to 9-14 on the year. The Lady Lions return to action on Sunday at Rutgers. That is a 2 p.m. tip-off, the game will stream on the Big Ten+ Network.