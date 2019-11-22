Lady Lions bounce back against Clemson

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – After blowing an 18 point lead Sunday afternoon against LaSalle, Carolyn Kieger’s squad made sure to not make the same mistake twice.

The Lady Lions rolled by Clemson 68-55 Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Senior Siyeh Frazier led the way with 17 points and 10 rebounds, in addition to five assists and three steals. Sophomore Lauren Ebo poured in a career-high 16 points. Junior Kamaria McDaniel chipped in with 13 points, while freshman Anna Camden continued her fast start to her Penn State career, finishing with 11 points.