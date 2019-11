UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – It started great Sunday for Carolyn Kieger and company, but ended with a dud and gut-punch.

The Lady Lions fell to LaSalle 69-67 after leading by 18 points after three quarters of play. The Explorers used a 33-13 fourth quarter to stun Penn State.

Kamaria McDaniel posted a career-high 25 points in the loss.