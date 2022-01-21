Kirwan, McMenamin power Penn State past Wisconsin, Nittany Lions snap 4-game skid

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Connor McMenamin hadn’t scored since November, but his two goal performance Friday ignited Penn State’s 4-1 win over Wisconsin, snapping a 4-game losing streak.

McMenamin, and freshman Ryan Kirwan both scored twice as Penn State took a 4-0 lead in the second period. A third period power-play put the Badgers on the board late.

McMenamin’s goals were his third and fourth on the season, and first since Penn State 6-2 loss to Michigan on November 12.

“When you go through scoring slumps like that, it’s never fun,” said McMenamin. “But it’s been nice to see other guys step up and just have successes here. But it definitely feels good to get back in there.”

In the victory, Penn State moves to 13-12 on the season. The Nittany Lions host Wisconsin for game two of this series Saturday night at 6 p.m.