UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger has received a contract extension following approval from the Board of Trustees.

Under Kieger, the Lady Lions led the Big Ten with 269 steals and went 11-18 last season. Areas of improvement from the past two seasons include free throw percentage (68.5 to 74.9), field goal percentage (41.4 to 43.0) and steals per game (7.7 to 9.6).

“I am excited for the future of our program,” said Kieger. “I am encouraged by the foundation we have built over the past three years and believe we have the pieces in place to propel this program back to prominence. I love our players, staff, and the Penn State Community and I am beyond motivated to lead our program into the future.”

Kieger also led Makenna Marisa to first-team All-Big Ten selection and Leilani Kapinus to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.