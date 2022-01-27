Kieger critical of Lady Lions in 79-58 loss to Michigan State

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger didn’t hold back after Penn State’s 79-58 loss at home Thursday night.

“We gave up,” she said. “[It’s] Really frustrating. I told them, I’m not going to coach a team again, we’re not going to wear a Penn state uniform and give up. Sorry. [I] Apologize to the fans, we gave up.”

Penn State’s early 5-0 lead was short-lived as Michigan State out scored the Lady Lions in each of the four quarters, including a 23-14 differential in the third that seal Penn State’s fate.

The Lady Lions were led by Makenna Marisa who scored 19 points. The junior guard is second in the Big Ten in scoring, but as a team the Nittany Lions shot just 36 percent from the field, 16 percent from three.

“I thought our shot selection was very poor, which is a direct relation to us shooting 35 percent, and them shooting 52,” said Kieger. “You know, we shoot a bad shot, we shoot a ‘below the line shot’ as we call them, and they run it back down and score easy buckets in transition. That’s maturity, that’s leadership, and we got to have better shot selection.”

Penn State was out rebounded 45-18. Penn State has now lost three in a row. The Lady Lions go on the road and face no. 17 Maryland on Sunday. The Terrapins beat Penn State 106-78 earlier in the season.