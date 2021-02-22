Kerkvliet makes Penn State debut in Maryland shutout

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Penn State heavyweight helped his team cap an undefeated dual season after coach Cael Sanderson previously ruled him out for the season.

Freshman heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet made his anticipated debut for Penn State wrestling in the team’s 44-0 dominant performance over Maryland Monday night.

Coach Sanderson previously said he did not expect Kerkvliet to compete this season because he was not cleared to wrestle, but did not elaborate why. Before the Maryland dual, he was cleared to wrestle and picked up two first-period falls on the night. The Ohio State transfer pinned Maryland’s Garrett Kappes in the first match of the dual. He then capped the dual with an extra match pinning Maryland’s Brian Bowes.

Penn State started six freshman against the Terps and won eight of the 10 bouts by bonus points.

You can see full results below courtesy of Penn State athletics:

#3 Penn State 44, Maryland 0

February 22, 2021 – Rec Hall – University Park, Pa.

285: Greg Kerkvliet PSU pinned Garrett Kappes MD, WBF (1:12) 6-0

125: Robert Howard PSU pinned Zach Spence MD, WBF (3:38) 12-0

133: #3 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. Jackson Cockrell MD, 24-13 16-0

141: #2 Nick Lee PSU maj. dec. Danny Bertoni MD, 14-2 20-0

149: Beau Bartlett PSU dec. Hunter Baxter MD, 9-3 23-0

157: Luke Gardner PSU dec. Michael Doetsch MD, 8-2 26-0

165: #14 Joe Lee PSU pinned Jonathan Spadafora MD, WBF (5:56) 32-0

174: #5 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. Phillip Spadafora MD, 15-6 36-0

184: #2 Aaron Brooks PSU maj. dec. Kyle Cochran MD, 17-5 40-0

197: #16 Michael Beard PSU maj. dec. Jaron Smith MD, 13-3 44-0

Records: Penn State (6-0, 6-0 B1G); Maryland (0-8, 0-8 B1G)

Up Next for Penn State: hosts Big Ten Championships, March 6-7, 2021

Extra Matches:

149: Beau Bartlett PSU maj. dec. Lucas Cordio MD, 15-7

157: Bo Pipher PSU pinned Garrett Fisk MD, WBF (3:35)

197: Donovon Ball PSU dec. Kevin Makosy MD, 7-5 (sv)

285: Greg Kerkvliet PSU pinned Brian Bowes MD, WBF (1:18)

Penn State finished the dual season 6-0 and will next host the Big Ten championships on March 6-7.