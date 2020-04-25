K.J. Hamler selected by the Denver Broncos in second of 2020 NFL Draft

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The dynamic speedster KJ Hamler has been drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second of the NFL Draft.

The now former Penn State receiver was as explosive as they come, catching 56 passes for 904 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2019. Hamler constantly provided game-breaking plays in college, and will look to do the same in the NFL.

Broncos with their No. 46 pick in 2nd round take Penn State WR-returner K.J. Hamler, per source. He was team's target at start of Day 2. Wow. He can fly. Elway going big on offense. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 25, 2020

Hamler was only on the field for two years but had his signature game against Ohio State in 2018, when he scored a 93-yard touchdown, cementing his stardom. Hamler caught 42 passes in 2018, for 754 yards and six total touchdowns (five receiving, one rushing).

He presents match-up problems for opposing defenses. Hamler is too fast for linebackers and safeties, and can provide a needed deep threat for a passing attack. NFL Scouts have concerns about his size and drops, but there is no denying that he is probably one of, if not the fastest player in this draft.