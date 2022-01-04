Jordan Stout declares for NFL Draft

Penn State place kicker Jordan Stout kicks off against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College,Pa.,Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State kicker and punter Jordan Stout has declared for the NFL Draft. This announcement comes on the heels of a season that saw him win the Big Ten Special Teams Player Of The Week Award four times this past season.

On the season Stout only connected on 69% of his field goals, but he had a booming leg that led him to being a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the best punter in the nation.

Stout averaged 46.5 yards per kick and pinned 34 of his 62 punts inside the 20 yard line. His big leg was on display numerous times throughout the season with 25 punts traveling 50 or more yards.