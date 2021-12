Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) catches pass in warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Illinois in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland announced on Twitter that he will be using his extra year of eligibility to return to the Nittany Lions for a sixth season.

This season Sutherland and Sean Clifford became the first Nittany Lions to be named a team captain three times. On the year he has 19 total tackles, including one for a loss, a pass breakup, and an interception.