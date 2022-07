UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has added two more names to preseason award watch lists with Ji’Ayir Brown and Joey Porter Jr being named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list for the best defensive back in college football.

Last season Brown led the nation with six interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown against Maryland. On the season Porter had 51 total tackles, one interception, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.