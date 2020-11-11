James Franklin shares difficulties of being separated from his family

Penn State football coach James Franklin shared his candid experience of the pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Franklin’s wife and two daughters have been staying separate from Penn State’s coach – in Florida. This is an attempt to keep COVID-19 away from Franklin’s youngest daughter Addison who has sickle cell disease.

The coach was briefly able to reunite with his family when the Big Ten canceled the season. Once work went into bring football back, Franklin had to return to Happy Valley leaving his family behind once again.

Now Penn State has started the season 0-3 with championship hopes seemingly out of reach. Franklin shared his struggle of handling the separation from his family in his weekly press conference.

You can hear from Franklin on his personal life in the video at the top of this story.

Penn State will trip to Lincoln, Neb. to play the Cornhuskers Saturday at Noon. You can watch the game on Fox Sports 1.