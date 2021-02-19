STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State football coach James Franklin is reunited with his family in Happy Valley.

The Penn State head coach appeared on the NFL Network program “NFL Now” with PSU graduate Kim Jones. In the video, Franklin gives his thoughts on some Nittany Lions who are entering the NFL Draft.

Jones asked Franklin about his family who had been staying separate from the coach for quarantine reasons. Coach’s youngest daughter Addison has sickle cell disease which puts her at risk for COVID-19.

“My wife and my two daughters are what drives me. They recharge me every single night,” Franklin said during the interview.

The family returned to Franklin’s home as a surprise last Friday.

“They just came back last Friday and surprised me which was awesome. We are still living separately,” Franklin said.

He added some sarcasm to an otherwise serious conversation.

“I am living over in the garage. The most interaction I get with them is I put my hood on and my COVID mask and I stare at the windows of the house to scare them in the middle of the night. That is about as much interaction as we get.”