James Franklin calls for football this fall

Penn State’s head football coach offered his thoughts on the possible cancellation of the fall season Monday night.

James Franklin released a written statement on social media. He called for the Big Ten to avoid canceling football and instead opt for a delayed start.

It is the second statement Franklin released Monday. He tweeted earlier in the day his support for his team and its desire to play football.

I love our players & believe it is my responsibility to help them chase their dreams, both collectively & individually. I am willing to fight WITH them & for our program!#WeAre — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) August 10, 2020

Franklin joins other Big Ten coaches in being vocal about football returning this fall including Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Nebraska’s Scott Frost.