James Franklin calls for football this fall

Penn State’s head football coach offered his thoughts on the possible cancellation of the fall season Monday night.
James Franklin released a written statement on social media. He called for the Big Ten to avoid canceling football and instead opt for a delayed start.
It is the second statement Franklin released Monday. He tweeted earlier in the day his support for his team and its desire to play football.
Franklin joins other Big Ten coaches in being vocal about football returning this fall including Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Nebraska’s Scott Frost.