STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – New Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry will have at least one familiar face on the roster next season.

Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington announced his intentions to return to Penn State and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Brockington was one of many Penn State players who entered the transfer portal after the announcement of a new head coach.

Brockington averaged 12.6 points per game in the 2020-21 season and almost five rebounds.