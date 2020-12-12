Is it too soon to consider Jim Ferry for Penn State’s basketball coaching vacancy?

Penn State basketball is off to a 3-1 start including a buzzer-beating win and a dominant win over a ranked team on the road.

PSU defeated VCU on a buzzer-beating three pointer by Myles Dread. The Nittany Lions most recently took down No. 15 Virginia Tech 75-55 on the road as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

With a strong start to the season, is it too early to mention interim coach Jim Ferry in the race for Penn State’s next head coach?

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear coach Ferry’s response.