Iowa pauses ticket sales for upcoming football season

Iowa plays Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Penn State won 17-12. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

The University of Iowa is already taking steps expecting to limit fan attendance to football games this fall.

The Hawkeyes announced a pause on ticket sales for the upcoming football season. In a media release on Monday, the team announced: “only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential Kinnick Stadium seating plans.”

All new sales of football tickets are haulted at the moment the release explains:

“New sales of the Fight for Iowa digital season pass, mini-plans, group, Hawkeye Village, and single-games ticket sales are paused until a clearer picture of Kinnick Stadium capacity and social distancing requirements are determined.”

The University also announced it will transition to mobile ticketing only to avoid contact between people:

“Ticketing and parking for all venues beginning in the Fall of 2020 will move to mobile-only. Mobile tickets and parking passes will be scanned from smartphones or smartwatches to access parking lots and gates. Traditional paper tickets and parking hangtags will not be printed and mailed.”

Penn State has not announced any plans to move to mobile ticketing or limit fans in the stands yet. The University recently announced the Nittany Lion Inn would stay closed and would be used to house any students who test positive for COVID-19 when students return.