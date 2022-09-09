UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Tune into Penn State’s home opener on Saturday against Ohio University as the Nittany Lions are looking to go 2-0 on the season.

Both teams coming into the game would like to keep their records stainless in the early season. The Ohio Bobcats squeaked by FAU with a score of 41-38 to start week one. The Nittany Lions ended up beating Purdue 35-31 with a game-winning drive led by quarterback, Sean Clifford.

The game has a kickoff time of noon on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Beaver Stadium. WTAJ will have highlight coverage throughout the game.

Watch Ohio at Penn State

When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m..

Where: Beaver Stadium in State College, PA

TV Channel: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply).

Follow: Nittany Nation App / CBS Sports App

Radio stations to tune into