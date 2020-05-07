How long will it take for Penn State football to get ready for a season?

Plenty of college football teams around the country missed out on spring practice all together. As the country tests the waters of returning to normal, you have to wonder how long will Penn State have to practice to be ready for a season opener?

You might have seen the idea of a six-week plan to allow players to get in shape, learn the playbook and be ready for the upcoming season. Coach James Franklin said in a virtual press conference Wednesday, it might be possible to be ready in a month, but a six-week plan would be more ideal.

Franklin reflects back on his time as a quarterback at East Stroudsburg:

“People forget, very quickly we forget. You weren’t there all summer. We were home. You were working and you would show up at training camp and be in training camp for three weeks or a month before the season started. Then you went and played. I think you could do it under six weeks. You could do it in a month. Because that is how it was always kind of run before,” Franklin said.